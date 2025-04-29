Osimhen Is Better Than Delap –Crouch

Former England striker Peter Crouch has rated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a better striker than Ipswich star Liam Delap.



In a chat with the Rio Presents Podcast, Crouch stated that he will advise Manchester United to sign the Nigerian international due to his proven track record.

“I think he’s proved he [Delap] is a Premier League striker. The only thing is it’s just a season. The other is Osimhen.

“The only difference is that Osimhen has been doing it for a long time, and Delap is just in his first season. As much as I like him as a top player, I do understand that if it’s one or the other, I’ll go with Osimhen because you know what you’re going to get.



“With Osimhen, he’s proven. A striker can change the dynamics of the game and go on to win games you never expected to win,” the former Stoke City striker said on the Rio Presents Podcast.











