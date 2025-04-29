Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Osimhen Is Better Than Delap –Crouch

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former England striker Peter Crouch has rated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a better striker than Ipswich star Liam Delap.

    In a chat with the Rio Presents Podcast, Crouch stated that he will advise Manchester United to sign the Nigerian international due to his proven track record.

    “I think he’s proved he [Delap] is a Premier League striker. The only thing is it’s just a season. The other is Osimhen.

    Read Also: Okoye: Udinese Must Keep Working Hard To End Barren Run

    “The only difference is that Osimhen has been doing it for a long time, and Delap is just in his first season. As much as I like him as a top player, I do understand that if it’s one or the other, I’ll go with Osimhen because you know what you’re going to get.

    “With Osimhen, he’s proven. A striker can change the dynamics of the game and go on to win games you never expected to win,” the former Stoke City striker said on the Rio Presents Podcast.




    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Footer Ad