Okoye: Udinese Must Keep Working Hard To End Barren Run

Maduka Okoye reckoned Udinese must keep working hard to end their winless streak in Serie A.

The Friulani were held to a 0-0 draw by Bologna at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday night.

Udinese are now without a win in their last six league fixtures.

Read Also:UCL: PSG Now A Different Team From When We First Played Them –Raya

The Nigeria international said it is important for the Zebras to keep pushing hard despite the difficult situation.

“To get out of this moment we have to keep working. We are working well, as we have done all season, we have to keep doing it and grow together,” he told the club’s official website.

Okoye also reflected on his stay at the club and thank the coach for making him the number choice.

“I am still the same as when I made my Serie A debut against Bologna, but I have certainly learned a lot. The coach has faith in me, I am grateful to be able to play every week. For me it is an honor to defend this goal,” he added.



