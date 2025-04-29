UCL: PSG Now A Different Team From When We First Played Them –Raya

David Raya has said Arsenal would face a different Paris Saint-Germain side in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the Emirates stadium.

The Gunners would face the Ligue 1 champions for the second time this season in the competition, after recording a 2-0 win in their first clash at the group stage.

To get to the last four, Arsenal edged out PSV in the round of 16 and knocked out holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

For PSG, they accounted for the exits of Premier League sides Liverpool and Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, Raya explained what has changed in the PSG team since their group stage encounter.

“I think the second leg was a hell of a game against Aston Villa at Villa Park, that was a hell of a game,” Raya was quoted by primevideosport.

“Obviously, we played PSG in the group stages and I think they’re looking like a different team than what they were back then.

“I think they run in a way of pressing all together — obviously I know Luis Enrique from the national team and I know more or less what he does with the players, how they press and stuff like this.

“But it was a big difference between how they pressed us then and how I see them pressing for example Aston Villa. They were all at once and they don’t care what the result is, what minute it is, they will still play the same way.

“And I think they’re adapting to that and that’s how they are growing so much since the group stage to now.”



