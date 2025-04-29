Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has said he does not like seeing other English clubs winning big European competitions like the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal is the only English club left in this season’s Champions League and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

The Gunners will host the recently crowned Ligue 1 champions at the Emirates stadium today (Tuesday) before traveling to Paris for the reverse fixture next week Wednesday.

The winner between both teams will face Barcelona or Inter Milan in the final next month in Germany.

Carragher, a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, confessed that he would prefer PSG win Europe’s elite club competition this season.

“I can’t say I’d like to see Arsenal win it because I’d just be lying. I don’t like to see other English teams winning big European competitions,” Carragher said on the Stick to Football podcast.

“If PSG won it, it’s almost good for the game in that they have had had the Messi, Neymar and Mbappe and almost come away from that.

“Not young kids, but young, energetic, top players. More of a team.”



