2025 U-20 AFCON: CAF Picks Flying Eagles’ Kparobo One Of Rising Stars To Watch

Flying Eagles striker Kparobo Arierhi has been named among the rising stars to watch at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

Kparobo was one of Nigeria’s top performers at the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Lome Togo last year.

The 18-year-old scored three goals in the competition with the Flying Eagles claiming the trophy after edging past Ghana’s Black Satellites in the final.

The Lillestrøm of Norway hitman will shoulder goal scoring responsibility for the team once again in Egypt.

”Nigeria will pin much of their hopes on the deadly instincts of striker Kparobo Arierhi,” CAF wrote on their website.

“Arierhi burst into the spotlight during the WAFU U-20 Championship, netting twice in the final.

“His extraordinary tally of 22 goals in just 15 games in The Creative Championship League last season underlines his natural goal-scoring ability.

“If Nigeria are to add another U-20 continental title to their rich history, Arierhi’s finishing prowess will be crucial.”

Aliyu Zubairu’s side will open their campaign in Egypt against Tunisia at the June 30 Stadium on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu



