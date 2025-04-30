Ten Hag Set To Become Boniface, Tella’s Coach At Leverkusen

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could become Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella’s new coach at Bayer Leverkusen.

This is according to Sky Sports reporter and transfer expert Florian Plettenberg.

“Yes, Erik ten Hag is a serious candidate for Bayer 04 Leverkusen!” Plettenberg wrote on his X handle.

“As reported by @kicker_B04, the 55-year-old Dutchman is on their shortlist, although there have not yet been any concrete talks with him. But Leverkusen have gathered information on Ten Hag as they explore the market. #MUFC

“As of Wednesday morning, Bayer 04 are still waiting for Xabi Alonso’s decision.”

Ten Hag was sacked as United’s head coach in October after almost two-and-a-half years in charge.

After the former Ajax coach replaced Ralf Rangnick in May 2022, he led United to success in his first season, helping them win the Carabao Cup and finish third in the Premier League table.

However, his second season was almost a disaster as United suffered their lowest-ever Premier League finish (eighth), crashed out of the Champions League at the group phase, and exited the Carabao Cup in the fourth round.

But Ten Hag saved his job by winning the FA Cup and signed a two-year contract extension and there was optimism that the Dutchman could turn their fortunes around.

Unfortunately for Ten Hag, United made a difficult start to this season and club officials made the decision to sack him following a 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

The Premier League giants decided to appoint Ruben Amorim as his replacement after Ruud van Nistelrooy’s time as interim head coach came to an end.



