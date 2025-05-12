2025 U-20 AFCON: Egypt Beat Ghana On Penalties To Qualify For World Cup

Egypt secured a place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile after edging Ghana 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in their Africa U-20 Cup of Nations quarter-final at Suez stadium on Monday.

The result marks Egypt’s ninth appearance at the U-20 World Cup and the first since 2013, with their best finish a third-place showing in Argentina in 2001.

Moemen Goweily gave Egypt a flying start, scoring twice in the 19th and 27th minutes to put the hosts in control.

But a late error from goalkeeper Abdel-Moneam Tamer allowed Ghana back into the match, as Aziz Issah’s speculative effort found the net just before halftime.

Ghana dominated the second half in search of an equalizer and were rewarded deep into stoppage time when Abdul Sulemana converted a penalty to make it 2-2.

Egypt looked fatigued in extra time but gained an advantage when Ghana’s Aaron Essel was sent off for a last-man foul on Amr Khaled.

Coach Ossama Nabih brought on substitute goalkeeper Ahmed El-Menshawi for the shootout, and the decision paid off as he saved one Ghanaian effort while Egypt converted all five of their penalties.

Egypt will face Morocco in Thursday’s semi-final as the Moroccans reached the last four with a 1-0 extra-time win over Sierra Leone also on Monday.

All four semi-finalists will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year.

ahramonline



