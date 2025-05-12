2025 U-20 AFCON: Gusau Tasks Flying Eagles To Win Trophy After Clinching World Cup Ticket

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Gusau has expressed excitement with the Flying Eagles qualification for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The seven-time champions defeated holders Senegal 3-1 on penalities in their quarter-final fixture at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Monday.

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt saved twice in the shootout to help Nigeria win the game.

Gusau said the Flying Eagles must now strive to win the trophy after achieving their first objective.

“The ticket to the World Cup was the first objective and we have achieved that. The second objective is to win the trophy, and after congratulating the team for their effort, I have reminded them that the country is waiting for them to bring the trophy back home,” Gusau told thenff.com.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side will take on the winner of the clash between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the last four in Ismailia on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu




