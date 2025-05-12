2025 U-20 AFCON: Senegal Goalkeeper Wins MOTM Award Despite Defeat To Flying Eagles

Senegal goalkeeper Mouhamed Sissokho was named Man of the Match despite his side’s defeat to Nigeria’s Flying Eagles in the quarter-finals of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Sissokho as the most outstanding player after the last eight encounter.

“Senegal’s Mouhamed Sissokho claims the Man of the Match award after keeping a clean sheet against Nigeria,” CAF wrote on their X handle.

Sissokho made some impressive saves to keep Senegal in the game which ended 0-0 after regulation time and extra-time ended.

However, he could not do anything during the penalty shootout as the Flying Eagles converted their opening three spot kicks.

The Flying Eagles goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt stopped two of Senegal’s four attempts to send his side to the semi-finals and this year’s U-20 World Cup in Chile.



