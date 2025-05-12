2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles’ Determination, Zeal Behind Victory Over Senegal –Agu

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu says he’s delighted with the Flying Eagles’ victory over Senegal and their qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



The tightly contested quarter-final clash ended goalless after regulation time and extra time, forcing both teams into a penalty decider to determine who would progress to the last four and clinch automatic qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year.



Nigeria held their nerve from the spot, converting all three of their penalties, while Senegal faltered, managing to score only once out of four attempts.

Read Also: ‘A Big Win For Nigeria’ — Zubairu Hails Flying Eagles Victory Over Senegal



Reacting after the game, Agu, in a chat with Completesports.com, lauded the players’ determination and zeal to overcome the reigning champions.



“Congratulations to the Flying Eagles for booking a place in the semi-finals of the competition and also qualifying for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



“It was a tough encounter, and I am delighted that the Flying Eagles were able to calm their nerves and convert their penalties.



“I am really impressed with the general performance of the players against Senegal, and I hope for another victory in the semi-finals.”







