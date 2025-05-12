‘A Big Win For Nigeria’ — Zubairu Hails Flying Eagles Victory Over Senegal

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu has thumbed up his team’s hard-earned quarter- final victory over Senegal at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The seven-time champions defeated the holders 3-1 on penalities to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Zubairu’s side also earned a berth at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup following the win.

“Every possible scenario was prepared for — including penalties. The boys stuck to the plan and executed it when it mattered the most. That’s what champions do,” the gaffer said after the game.

“This is a big win for Nigeria, but we are not celebrating yet. We came here with a goal — to qualify for the World Cup and challenge for the title. One box is ticked, now we keep pushing.”

Zubairu also eulogised his players for adapting to the challenge of playing in the tournament.

“They’ve matured through every game — tactically, mentally, emotionally. That’s the true development path, and I’m proud of every single one of them,” he added.

Victory sets the Flying Eagles up against the winner of Monday night’s clash between South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Ismailia on Thursday.

By Adeboye Amosu



