    2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Quarter-Final Win Over Senegal

    Adeboye Amosu

    The Flying Eagles of Nigeria defeated holders Senegal 3-1 on penalities in a quarter-final fixture at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Monday. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of the players in the fiercely contested game.

    Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10

    Made a superb save in the second half to deny the Senegalese. The tall goalkeeper also made two crucial saves in the shootout to help Nigeria win the game.

    Adamu Maigari 7/10

    A resolute performance from the right back. He performed his defensive task well.

    Emmanuel Chukwu 7/10

    The centre-back had a busy afternoon but was certainly up to the task. Tucked his penalty away superbly.

    Daniel Bameyi 7/10

    The captain led by example once again. He marshalled the defence expertly and made vital clearances.

    Odinaka Okoro 7/10

    The reliable left-back was at his best in the game. He was booked in the first half.

    Sulaiman Alabi 6/10

    He has handed his first start of the competition. A good showing from the versatile midfielder.

    Israel Ayuma 7/10

    A battling display from the midfielder. He converted Nigeria’s third spot kick.

    Divine Oliseh 7/10

    A lively performance from Oliseh. He was unlucky not to get on the score sheet

    Bidemi Amole 6/10

    An improved performance from the winger. Amole was replaced by Ricky Mendos 11 minutes from time.

    Clinton Jephta 6/10

    The Enyimba star is yet to make much impact in this competition. Toiled hard with little to show for his effort.

    Kparobo Arierhi 7/10

    The Lillestrøm striker was unlucky not to score at least a goal in the game.

    Substitutes

    Auwal Ibrahim 3/10

    Dropped to the bench for the first time in the competition. He didn’t do much following his introduction.

    Ricky Mendos 4/10

    Made another good impact from the bench. An impressive display from the forward.

    Precious Benjamin 4/10

    Took the place of the lively Divine Oliseh. He scored Nigeria’s first penalty.

    Tahir Maigana 4/10

    The 16-year-old contributed to the team’s attack following his introduction.

    Simon Cletus
    Not Rated


