2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Quarter-Final Win Over Senegal

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria defeated holders Senegal 3-1 on penalities in a quarter-final fixture at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Monday. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of the players in the fiercely contested game.

Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10

Made a superb save in the second half to deny the Senegalese. The tall goalkeeper also made two crucial saves in the shootout to help Nigeria win the game.

Adamu Maigari 7/10

A resolute performance from the right back. He performed his defensive task well.

Emmanuel Chukwu 7/10

The centre-back had a busy afternoon but was certainly up to the task. Tucked his penalty away superbly.

Daniel Bameyi 7/10

The captain led by example once again. He marshalled the defence expertly and made vital clearances.

Odinaka Okoro 7/10

The reliable left-back was at his best in the game. He was booked in the first half.

Read Also:U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Qualify For World Cup After Penalty Shootout Win Against Senegal

Sulaiman Alabi 6/10

He has handed his first start of the competition. A good showing from the versatile midfielder.

Israel Ayuma 7/10

A battling display from the midfielder. He converted Nigeria’s third spot kick.

Divine Oliseh 7/10

A lively performance from Oliseh. He was unlucky not to get on the score sheet

Bidemi Amole 6/10

An improved performance from the winger. Amole was replaced by Ricky Mendos 11 minutes from time.

Clinton Jephta 6/10

The Enyimba star is yet to make much impact in this competition. Toiled hard with little to show for his effort.

Kparobo Arierhi 7/10

The Lillestrøm striker was unlucky not to score at least a goal in the game.

Substitutes

Auwal Ibrahim 3/10

Dropped to the bench for the first time in the competition. He didn’t do much following his introduction.

Ricky Mendos 4/10

Made another good impact from the bench. An impressive display from the forward.

Precious Benjamin 4/10

Took the place of the lively Divine Oliseh. He scored Nigeria’s first penalty.

Tahir Maigana 4/10

The 16-year-old contributed to the team’s attack following his introduction.

Simon Cletus

Not Rated



