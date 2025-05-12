2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Quarter-Final Win Over Senegal

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria defeated holders Senegal 3-1 on penalities in a quarter-final fixture at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations at the Suez Canal Stadium, Ismailia on Monday. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of the players in the fiercely contested game.
Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10
Made a superb save in the second half to deny the Senegalese. The tall goalkeeper also made two crucial saves in the shootout to help Nigeria win the game.
Adamu Maigari 7/10
A resolute performance from the right back. He performed his defensive task well.
Emmanuel Chukwu 7/10
The centre-back had a busy afternoon but was certainly up to the task. Tucked his penalty away superbly.
Daniel Bameyi 7/10
The captain led by example once again. He marshalled the defence expertly and made vital clearances.
Odinaka Okoro 7/10
The reliable left-back was at his best in the game. He was booked in the first half.
Sulaiman Alabi 6/10
He has handed his first start of the competition. A good showing from the versatile midfielder.
Israel Ayuma 7/10
A battling display from the midfielder. He converted Nigeria’s third spot kick.
Divine Oliseh 7/10
A lively performance from Oliseh. He was unlucky not to get on the score sheet
Bidemi Amole 6/10
An improved performance from the winger. Amole was replaced by Ricky Mendos 11 minutes from time.
Clinton Jephta 6/10
The Enyimba star is yet to make much impact in this competition. Toiled hard with little to show for his effort.
Kparobo Arierhi 7/10
The Lillestrøm striker was unlucky not to score at least a goal in the game.
Substitutes
Auwal Ibrahim 3/10
Dropped to the bench for the first time in the competition. He didn’t do much following his introduction.
Ricky Mendos 4/10
Made another good impact from the bench. An impressive display from the forward.
Precious Benjamin 4/10
Took the place of the lively Divine Oliseh. He scored Nigeria’s first penalty.
Tahir Maigana 4/10
The 16-year-old contributed to the team’s attack following his introduction.
Simon Cletus
Not Rated