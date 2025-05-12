U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Qualify For World Cup After Penalty Shootout Win Against Senegal

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have qualified for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, after defeating champions Senegal on penalties in the quarter-finals of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Ebenezer Harcourt was the hero for the Flying Eagles as he saved two penalty kicks to help the coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side triumph 3-1 on aggregate after full time and extra-time ended 0-0.

The Flying Eagles will now make their 14th appearance at the U-20 World Cup since making their debut in 1983.

It was a game that saw clear-cut scoring opportunities come at a premium for both teams.

The Flying Eagles had the first chance of the game on 14 minutes but Senegal keeper first denied Kparobo Arierhi from close range before Clinton Jephta’s goal-bound effort was blocked away.

In the 20th minute Divine Oliseh sent in a dangerous low cross into the box which evaded everybody.

Just three minutes later Oliseh controlled a pass inside the box but couldn’t put it past the keeper who made a vital block for a corner kick.

Senegal called Harcourt to action for the first time in the game on 27 minutes as he stopped a shot which spilled out of his hands before quickly gathering the rebound.

With 10 minutes left in the first half Bidemi Amole tried to find the top corner but his curler went off target.

Also Read: I Was Angry With Santo Due To Awoniyi’s Injury –Nottingham Forest Owner

In the 42nd minute a Senegalese player met a cross with his head but the ball came off the post.

Nine minutes into the second half Harcourt made a brilliant save as he tipped a dipping shot over the bar.

In the 67th minute he was called to action again but wemt down well to make a save.

Oliseh had a good chance on 76 minutes after interchange of passes with Arierhi but his tame effort was saved by thr keeper.

After both teams failed to find the breakthrough the game was forced into extra-time.

Two minutes into extra-time substitute Precious Benjamin hit a volley from the edge of the box which went just over the bar.

Senegal went close to going ahead but the header from one of their player from a corner narrowly missed the target.

With eight minutes left to play in extra-time Israel Ayuma tried a long range set-Piece but the keeper got back quickly and tipped the ball over the bar.

After extra-time also failed to yield a goal both teams went went into the lottery of penalties with the Flying Eagles triumphing 3-1.

While the Flying Eagles converted their opening three spot kicks Senegal saw two of their first three saved by Harcourt.

They needed to convert their fourth attempt to give themselves hope but the effort came off the cross bar, hence sending the Flying Eagles through to the World Cup.



By James Agberebi



