I Was Angry With Santo Due To Awoniyi’s Injury –Nottingham Forest Owner

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has expressed his anger with manager Nuno Espirito Santo over the Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi’s consistent injury in the team’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City in Sunday’s Premier League game.



Recall that the Nigerian international had come on as a late substitute as Forest searched for a winner, but the 27-year-old forward needed treatment when he clattered into the far post on a quick counter-attack.



Although he rejoined the game minutes later, he was limping around as Forest failed to find the goal needed to move up to fifth.

Reacting to the development, Marinakis, in a statement released via his official social media channels, stated that Santo and the medical staff should proffer solutions to Awoniyi’s injury.



“Today is a day for celebration, because after thirty years Nottingham Forest is now guaranteed to be competing on the European stage once again, a promise I made to our supporters when we achieved promotion!” Marinakis wrote.



“Everybody — coaching staff, players, supporters, and including myself — we were frustrated around the injury of Taiwo and the medical staff’s misjudgement on Taiwo’s ability to continue the game. This is natural; this is a demonstration of the passion we feel for our club.”



