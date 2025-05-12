Iwobi: Fulham Must End Season On A High

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has appealed to his teammates to ensure Fulham finish the season on a high note.



He gave this appeal after the team’s 3-1 loss to Everton in Saturday’s Premier League at the Craven Cottage.



Speaking with the club’s website, the Nigerian international stated that the team must pick up the maximum points in the remaining two games left in the league.

“If you look at the rest of the season, we’ve been doing really well and we’ve been getting points against strong sides, solid sides, especially the top teams, but unfortunately it’s games like these where we need to get the points that we haven’t been able to do so.



“I couldn’t tell you what it is but whatever it is, we need to sort it out because we’ve still got a few games to go and we have to end the season as strong as we can. The season’s not done – let’s see what we can do.”









