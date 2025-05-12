2025 U-20 AFCON: We Want Revenge Against Senegal — Flying Eagles Captain Bameyi

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi says the players have revenge on their mind ahead of the clash with Senegal.

The seven-time champions lost 1-0 to the holders in a group game two years ago in Egypt.

The two countries will square up again in a quarter-final fixture at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Monday (today).

The highly anticipated encounter will hold at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia.

Bameyi stated that they are desperate to avenge the defeat and also secure a place at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

“We are going to be facing the defending champions. It’s going to be a difficult game but we want to be at the World Cup, and it’s important we beat them to achieve our objective,” Bameyi told a press conference monitored by the team’s media officer, Shariff Abdallah.

“I can’t forget the first match at the previous AFCON, we lost to them 1-0. This match is very important to me and the team. It is like a final . We just want to make sure avenge that defeat.”

The centre-back is the only member of the current Flying Eagles squad, who has played at the U-20 World Cup.

Bameyi said the desire to play at the global soccer fiesta will serve as a big motivation for the players.

“I do tell my colleagues, the World Cup is the highest and they all want to experience it too. It is a big motivation for us going into this game. We will do all we can to make sure we get the ticket,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



