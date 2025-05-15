2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Failed To Utilize Goal Scoring Chances Vs South Africa  –Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has blamed the Flying Eagles’ loss to South Africa on the players’ inability to convert their goal-scoring opportunities.
Recall that South Africa edged the Flying Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 in a tense semi-final clash at the Suez Canal Stadium on Thursday to book a place in the final of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
A well-taken header by Tylon Smith in the 66th minute proved decisive in a fiercely contested match between two of Africa’s traditional football powerhouses.
Reacting to the result, Ekpo told Completesports.con that the team wasted every golden chance that came their way.
“Football is not all about the number of goal-scoring chances a team created but the goals scored. The Flying Eagles could have won this game by a wide margin, but the players failed to do the needful in front of the goal.
“South Africa played nothing, but they scored the most important goal with just one or two goal-scoring chances they created.
“Well, I believe the Flying Eagles will learn from these mistakes and put things right in their third-place match.”
Nigeria will not be U-20 Afcon champions after coming short against rivals South Africa in a 1:0 semi-final loss.
A system comprised of simple passes, through passes, long balls, crosses and aggressive movements failed to displace South Africa’s defence enough to produce any goal – just like in the quarter final in open play.
This situation would be compounded by the substitute goalkeeper who was ‘flying by the seat of his pants’ at this level. His carelessness and unreadiness led to the only goal conceded with the team’s unrefined routines upfront unable to help redress or recover the setback.
Although practical football with physical orientation is not exactly a winning formula, it has been known to generate some moments of fun and excitement with players who can raise the profile of the approach with exceptional skills, aptitude and intellence.
Whilst I respect these players, particularly their exceptional teamwork and high work ethics, I still feel there should be other U-20 players out there with superior skills and greater intelligence. The substitute goalkeeper was just unprepared for the moment, and that is putting it mildly.
An overhaul of this team should help produce decent enough football to get the team at least to the quarter finals in the world cup.