2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Failed To Utilize Goal Scoring Chances Vs South Africa  –Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has blamed the Flying Eagles’ loss to South Africa on the players’ inability to convert their goal-scoring opportunities.



Recall that South Africa edged the Flying Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 in a tense semi-final clash at the Suez Canal Stadium on Thursday to book a place in the final of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



A well-taken header by Tylon Smith in the 66th minute proved decisive in a fiercely contested match between two of Africa’s traditional football powerhouses.



Reacting to the result, Ekpo told Completesports.con that the team wasted every golden chance that came their way.

“Football is not all about the number of goal-scoring chances a team created but the goals scored. The Flying Eagles could have won this game by a wide margin, but the players failed to do the needful in front of the goal.



“South Africa played nothing, but they scored the most important goal with just one or two goal-scoring chances they created.



“Well, I believe the Flying Eagles will learn from these mistakes and put things right in their third-place match.”







