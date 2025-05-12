2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles To Face South Africa In Semi-finals

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will take on South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The pairing was confirmed after South Africa beat Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 after extra-time in Monday’s quarter-finals.

Just like the Flying Eagles, the South Africans have qualified for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The two teams will meet on Thursday, May 15 to battle for a place in the final.

To get to the quarter-finals the Flying Eagles saw off champions Senegal 3-1 on penalty shootout after over 120 minutes of football ended 0-0.

South Africa and DR Congo Both put up a strong performance and battled for the win throughout the contest.

There was nothing to separate the two teams at the end of the 90 minutes despite the chances created in both the first and second half.

The breakthrough came in the first half of extra time with teenager Thabang Mahlangu scoring the only goal of the match to send DR Congo home.

Hosts Egypt edged out Ghana 5-4 on penalties after regulation time and extra-time ended 2-2 to secure the World Cup ticket.

Also in the semi-finals and a ticket to the World Cup is Morocco, who pipped Sierra Leone 1-0.

By James Agberebi



