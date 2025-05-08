2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Will Make Nigeria Proud  –Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has praised the Flying Eagles’ progress to the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Nigeria was held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in their final Group B game on Wednesday to finish second in the group.



Despite already being eliminated before kick-off, Kenya put up a spirited performance and twice took the lead, only to be pegged back each time by the more experienced Nigerians.

Read Also: Beating Man United In FA Cup Final Was Magical –Amokachi



Reacting to the team’s performance, Troost-Ekong, via his official Snapchat, congratulated the Flying Eagles and urged the players to continue to make Nigeria proud.



“The boys are ready. Continue pushing. You boys are making us proud! We dey together!” the former Watford and Udinese defender told the players in a short video message.



The Fly Eagles still remain unbeaten at the tournament and will be hoping to progress to the semi-finals.









