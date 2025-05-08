Beating Man United In FA Cup Final Was Magical  –Amokachi

Former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi has expressed his delight at having beaten Manchester United in the final of the FA Cup.



The former Everton star, who was part of the victorious 1994/1995 side, told talkSPORT that the team was not given a chance to lift the trophy.



Recall that Amokachi netted a brace in Everton’s 4-1 win over Tottenham in the semi-finals.

Read Also:U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Arrive Ismailia Ahead Quarter-final Match



“Ten minutes later – bang, and then another goal – bang – and Everton were in the final. Legendary moments like that keep your name in the limelight.



“It was meant to be, because if I didn’t score, then it would probably have been my last game for Everton.



“Beating the mighty Manchester United in the final, nobody saw it coming, and we did it because of the character that Joe Royle brought into the team. It is a day I will never forget.”



