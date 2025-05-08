U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Arrive Ismailia Ahead Quarter-final Match

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have landed in Ismailia, ahead of their quarter-final match at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team’s arrival was announced by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday.

The coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side finished second in Group B after recording a win and two draws.

After opening their campaign with a 1-0 win against Tunisia, the Flying Eagles drew 0-0 and 2-2 with Morocco and Kenya respectively.

The Junior Atlas Lions of Morocco topped the group after amassing seven points.

The Flying Eagles have arrived in the city of Ismailia, ahead of Monday’s CAF U20 Cup of Nations quarter final match,” the NFF stated. “Their opponents will emerge on Thursday night.”

Meanwhile, the semi-finalists at this year’s U-20 AFCON will quaiify for the World Cup in Chile.

By James Agberebi



