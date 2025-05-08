Osimhen Too Big For Turkey — Fenerbahce Chief Koc

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc says “special player” Victor Osimhen should not be playing in the Turkish Super Lig.

Osimhen is currently on loan at Fenerbahce’s Istanbul rival Galatasaray.

The 26-year-old has been in blistering form for the Yellow and Reds, netting 33 times across all competitions.

Galatasaray have expressed their desire to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Koc however believed Osimhen should move to a stronger league.

“Osimhen is a special player and a player above Turkey,” Ali Koc told TRT Spor.

“That player (Osimhen) is in a different category. He also comes once in 40 years.

“There is talk about whether he will stay or not. Accounts, books, taxes, agreements… If it is done according to the rules, there will be no room for a spending limit!”

Koc was criticised by Fenerbahce fans for not signing the powerful striker.

The club’s supremo claimed the player was never offered to Fenerbahce, and also some circumstances around that time allowed Galatasaray to sign the hitman.

“For those who don’t know about Osimhen’s transfer, let me tell you; luck was on Galatasaray’s side,” he added.

“It was very good for them because Mauro Icardi was injured. It was a windfall. If it had been both, it could have been a problem.

“Osimhen was going to Saudi Arabia. They agreed, they shook hands. At the last minute, the Napoli President increased the price and the Saudis gave up. Europe was closed and there was only Turkey.

“In the meantime, Galatasaray had the chance. Osimhen was never offered to us.”

He continued: “He was never offered to us. I landed in London from New York at 6 in the morning that day. Around 12-1 o’clock, I was tired and decided to sleep for 2 hours. I woke up and abusive messages were pouring in from my phone. I said, ‘What happened?’ Galatasaray bought Osimhen.

By Adeboye Amosu



