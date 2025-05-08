Ikenne, Lagos To Host Super Falcons, Cameroon Friendlies

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has selected Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne and Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos as venues for the international friendly between the Super Falcons and Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

The two friendlies will hold on Friday, 30 May and Tuesday, 3 June 2025 respectively.

Justine Madugu’s side are gearing up for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The friendlies will serve as part of the team’s preparation for the biennial competition.

They are expected to play more friendlies before the start of the WAFCON 2024 finals which will be hosted by Morocco.

Nigeria will face Botswana, Tunisia and Algeria and in Group B.

The Super Falcons were last in action against Les Bleues of France in December 2024.

By Adeboye Amosu




