‘Massive Result’ — Finidi Talks Up Rivers United’s Win Over Rangers

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has thumbed up his team’s victory over Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

The Pride of Port Harcourt recorded a 1-0 victory over the former champions at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Wednesday.

The win boosted Rivers United’s chances of securing second position on the log.

Finidi praised his players for putting up a good fight in the keenly contested encounter.

“It was a good performance from my players they knew what was at stake you could see in the first half.

“We had couple of chances we could have taken and that would have been a different game. We were lucky to score before the end of the first half,” Finidi told a press conference.

“We held on to the lead and I think it was a massive result for the team. We are happy with the win, we have to pay attention to our next game and see how we can play well and not lose.”

Finidi is optimistic his side will secure second position after missing out on the title.

“We wanted to win the league but I think the consistency of Remo Stars did it for them and it is for us to see how we can clinch the second spot which is our objective,” he added.

“We will get that second place ticket no matter what happens, we just have to get the boys prepared for the next game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



