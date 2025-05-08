NPFL: ‘Enyimba’s Continental Hopes Rest Solely On League Finish’ — Eguma, Captain Eze

Stanley Eguma, Head Coach of Enyimba of Aba, and the People’s Elephant captain, Paschal Eze, have confidently reiterated the nine-time Nigerian champions’ ambitions of securing continental football next season, Completesports.com reports.

The pair spoke following Enyimba’s emphatic 2-0 victory over Kwara United in Wednesday’s 2024/2025 NPFL Matchday 36 fixture in Aba.

Brown Ideye, a former Nigeria international and ex-West Bromwich Albion forward, struck twice in the first half to secure the win for Eguma’s side.

The result moves Enyimba into fifth position on the NPFL table with 55 points — two adrift of third-placed Abia Warriors and one behind fourth-placed Ikorodu City — heading into the final two games of the season.

Captain Paschal Eze didn’t mince words after the match, affirming that Enyimba’s quest for continental football remains alive.

“This is a better way of showing our anger after losing out in the Federation Cup,” Eze began.

“We now have only the league as an opportunity to get back into the continent.

“If you saw our game against Rangers, you’d know that we were motivated by our target.”

With only two games remaining in the season — and six points still to play for — Eze remains quietly confident in Enyimba’s ability to secure a top-three finish.

“The coach’s tactics have been helpful, and the team is more focused on the task ahead.

“Enyimba is known for being in the continent, so we are motivated and pushing hard. We still have two games to go, and the spirit is high heading into the away trip to Nasarawa United.”

Stanley Eguma, a veteran of continental football and Assistant Coach during Enyimba’s 2004 CAF Champions League triumph, emphasised the team’s determination and commended their discipline under pressure.

“It was a good game, and I commend both teams — but especially my boys — for sticking to instructions,” Eguma said.

“In the first half, Kwara had their moments, but we took our chances. In the second half, we managed the game well. We’re beginning to gel, even though we’re not yet at our peak.”

As the NPFL season nears its conclusion, the message from Aba is clear — Enyimba FC are far from finished.

“We are focusing on something at the end of the league,” Eguma emphasised.

“With our current form, and if we maintain this momentum, the possibility of a continental ticket is still very much alive.”

Enyimba will travel to Gombe for a crucial Matchday 37 clash against Nasarawa United — another must-win in their relentless pursuit of a top-three finish.

By Sab Osuji



