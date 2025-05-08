Close Menu
    NPFL: Rangers Assistant Coach Ekeh Assures ‘Ilechukwu’s Shoes Fit Perfectly’

    Rangers International Assistant Coach, Ekenedilichukwu Ekeh, has said that the Flying Antelopes Head Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s shoes are not too big for him, Completesports.com reports.

    Instead, Coach Ekeh revealed that Ilechukwu’s coaching shoes fit him perfectly, stressing that he has learnt a great deal from the Super Eagles Assistant Coach’s technical and managerial philosophy.

    Ekeh and Ilechukwu

    Ekeh made the remarks following Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Rivers United in Wednesday’s NPFL matchday 36 fixture at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt where he represented Ikechukwu at the post match press conference.

    When asked, “Are Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu’s shoes too big for you?”, the young gaffer let out a gentle laugh before responding:

    “(Laughs) By the special grace of God, I’ve been doing this in the absence of Mr Fidelis Ilechukwu, the Technical Adviser of Rangers,” Ekeh said.

    “I’ve been working hand-in-hand with him, and it’s been great. I’ve learnt a lot from his coaching methodology, philosophy and management.

    “And I must let you know that the shoes fit perfectly.”

    Speaking at the post-match press conference, Coach Ekeh reflected on the match, attributing the defeat—Rangers’ 13th of the season, the highest in their 55-year history—to carelessness.

    “I must say that the players fought very well. They fought so hard. We conceded that lone goal three minutes into added time in the first half because we were a bit careless at that moment.

    “Yes, our carelessness made it possible for them to score. But when we got into the dressing room, we analysed our mistakes and corrected them. In the second half, we played much better, but unfortunately, had no goals to show for it.

    “The damage had already been done, and we lost 1-0.”

    Asked where the result leaves Rangers as defending champions, the assistant coach maintained that, regardless of the outcome, life goes on.

    Ekeh added: “Certainly, life goes on. I think we just have to go home and prepare for the next game, which comes up this weekend.”

    When asked what went wrong this season that led to the seven-time champions performing so poorly, Ekeh stated that Rangers have understanding fans who know that football can be unpredictable.

    “This is football. Even in Europe, it happens. Sometimes things don’t go as planned, and that’s what makes it football.

    “Sometimes you win, lose, or draw—fans remain. They understand.”

