2025 U-20 AFCON: Draw With Kenya Not A Bad Result — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has reacted to his team’s stalemate against Kenya reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria forced the Rising Stars to a 2-2 draw in their final group game at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

The nine-time champions finished second in Group B behind Morocco, who defeated Tunisia 2-1.

Zubairu stated that the Kenyans made things difficult for his team in the game.

“It was not an easy match, the Kenyans have played two games previously which they lost. They came all out so that they don’t leave the competition without getting a win. That’s why the game was difficult. All this same, it was a good game,” the gaffer told a press conference monitored by the team’s media officer, Shariff Abdallah.

“I want to correct an impression, of course many Nigerians will be disappointed with the result because of the opposition but what is important is for us to get to the next stage, which is the quarter-final.”

With the Flying Eagles still awaiting their quarter-final opponent, Zubairu declared that they are now firmly focused on that contest.

“I believe we are there because of our hard work. Even though this match did not go as expected, the Kenyans came all out to make sure they get something out of the match which makes things difficult for us,” he added.

“I believe the quarter-final is the most important match of the competition. We need to work on the pshche of the players towards that next match, that is very important. We want to go to the World Cup, we must win the match. We will start preparing immediately.”

By Adeboye Amosu



