PSG Deserve To Go Through Over Two Legs Against Arsenal –Henry Admits

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain deserved to go through to the Champions League final over two legs against the Gunners.

Arsenal, needing goals to stay in the tie, instead found themselves chasing the game after Fabián Ruiz calmly slotted home in the 27th minute to give PSG the lead.

The hosts carried that advantage into halftime and nearly doubled it when a handball led to a penalty, but David Raya denied Vitinha, keeping Arsenal’s hopes alive.

PSG kept pushing, though, and Achraf Hakimi fired in a second to spark the home crowd.

Bukayo Saka responded with a goal to briefly revive Arsenal, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the French champions from securing their spot in the final.

“I’m a bit sad,” Henry was quoted on PSG Talk. “But look, people will talk about Bukayo’s miss, people will talk about a lot of things—but at the end of the day, I do believe Paris Saint-Germain deserve to go through over the two legs.

“It hasn’t even been a good sport. They do deserve it. It does hurt as an Arsenal fan, but you have to congratulate them.”

PSG will now face Inter Milan as they appear in the second-ever Champions League final and look to win the competition for the first time in club history.



