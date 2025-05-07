U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Pick Quarter-final Ticket After 2-2 Draw With Kenya

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have qualified for yhe quarter-finals of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after a 2-2 draw with Kenya in their final Group B game on Wednesday.

Striker Kparobo Arierhi and captain Daniel Bameyi were the scorers for the Flying Eagles.

The result means the Flying Eagles finish in second place on five points in the group behind Morocco.

The Moroccans topped the group with seven points after defeating fellow North Africans Tunisia 3-1 in the other game also played on Wednesday.

Tunisia with three points, will now have to wait and hope they will be among one of the best third-placed teams.

Kenya, who went into the game on the back of two defeats, took a shock lead in the sixth minute after Kevin Injehu scored from the penalty spot.

But in the 13th minute Arierhi equalised for the Flying Eagles, as he ran on to a pass inside the box and slotted past the Kenyan keeper who had rushed off his line.

Just four minutes after leveling the score Arierhi almost got his second goal but was denied by the opposition keeper.

In the 20th minute it was the Kenyans who almost got on the score sheet again but Flying Eagles keeper Ebenezer Harcourt made a good save.

The Flying Eagles had an attempt to take the lead on 25 minutes but Clinton Jephta’s effort from the edge of the box missed the target.

In the third minute of added time Ezekiel Kpangu hit a low shot which saw the Kenyan keeper getting down well to gather.

Five minutes into the second half the Kenyans almost profited from a break away but Odinaka Okoro cleared the danger.

A minute later Israel Ayuma hit a long range strike which went just over the bar.

Arierhi also tried a shot on 57 minutes inside the box but the keeper easily stopped the strike.

In the 66th minute Bameyi made a brilliant clearance off a cross to deny a Kenyan player from getting an easy tap in.

In the 68th minute Kenya went 2-1 ahead as William Gitama stabbed home a set piece at the far post.

But on 72 minutes Bameyi equalised from the penalty spot after a Flying Eagles player was brought down inside the box.

With 11 minutes left to play substitute Divine Oliseh tried a low shot which the keeper easily saved.

Also in the 92nd minute Oliseh was presented with a big chance inside the box off a brilliant low cross but he blased his effort over the bar.

By James Agberebi



