‘African Football Is Massive’ –Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi believes there is a need to develop African football talent.



He made this known amid the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he called for the development of African football.

Read Also: 2025 U-20 AFCON: Kenya Can’t Derail Our Ambition — Flying Eagles Forward Mendos



“I hope we continue to develop African football because African football is massive… it is what brings people together; when football is off, everything stops,” Mikel told Citizens Digital.



“We need to eat and drink football… As long as we continue to develop these young kids, trust me.



“I started like this, and nobody thought that one day I would be who I am. You can never take anything for granted, so these kids, one day, I hope to watch them on TV.”







