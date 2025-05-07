2025 U-20 AFCON: Kenya Can’t Derail Our Ambition — Flying Eagles Forward Mendos

Flying Eagles star Rickson Mendos is optimistic the team will beat Kenya in their final group game at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The Group B encounter will hold at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo on Wednesday (today).

Aliyu Zubairu’s side started the competition with a slim 1-0 victory over Tunisia, and battled to a 0-0 draw against Morocco on Sunday.

Kenya have a slim chance of progressing to the quarter-final after losing their opening two games to Morocco and Tunisia.

Mendos stated that the Flying Eagles will go all out for a win against the Rising Stars.

“We have prepared well, the coaches have done well with us. We know how important this game is to our target in this competition We will go all out and fight for the maximum points. It is important for us to win and top the group,” the striker told the team’s media officer, Shariff Abdallah.

The Group B encounter will kick-off at 4pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



