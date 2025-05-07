2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles, Not Kenya Will Be Under Pressure To Win  –Oyugi

Secretary of the Kenya Football Coaches Association (KEFOCA), Bob Oyugi, believes Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will be desperate for a win against the Kenya U-20 side in today’s final Group B game of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.



Rising Stars are currently at the bottom of their group with zero points from two matches. Morocco are topping it with four points, the same number as second-placed Nigeria, while Tunisia are third with three points.



However, in an interview with Flashscore, Oyugi, who stated that Kenya’s chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals remain slim, called on the players to enjoy the game against Nigeria.

“Against Nigeria, they should just play and enjoy the game. Nigeria will be under pressure to beat our young Kenyans because they want to qualify.



“We look forward to finishing the game with Nigeria with a win and with proper psychological preparations.



“We look forward to watching the creativity and artistry of our future players,” he concluded.



