2025 U-20 AFCON: Kenya A Good Side, We Won’t Underrate Them – Zubairu

Flying Eagles head Aliyu Zubairu has said his side can’t afford to underrate the Rising Stars of Kenya, Completesports.com reports.

The seven-time champions will confront Salim Babu’s side in their final group game at the June 30 Air Defence Stadium, Cairo on Wednesday (today).

Zubairu’s side occupy second position in Group B with four points from two games.

Kenya on the other hand occupy bottom spot with zero point, having lost their opening two games against Morocco and Tunisia.

Despite the East Africans position, Zubairu has warned his players not to underestimate the opponent.

“We are not going to relax because Kenya have lost two games. In a competition like this, any team that has lost twice and has no point are always difficult to play against,” Zubairu told the team’s media officer, Sharrif Abdallah.

” We have told the players not to relax. We cannot afford to underrate or underestimate the Kenyans. They are not a bad side. We are going to approach the game with all seriousness to ensure we carry the day.”

Morocco and Tunisia will clash in the other group game.

The outcome of the game will determine the final position of all the teams in the group.

Zubairu declared that his team want to secure top spot which will guarantee their stay in Cairo.

” We will do everything possible to make sure that we win and top the group because of the advantage that will go with it . We want to remain here in Cairo.”

By Adeboye Amosu





