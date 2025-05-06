Close Menu
    Raphinha Matches Ronaldo’s UCL Record In Inter vs Barcelona Seven-Goal Thriller

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Raphinha equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign in the competition’s history.

    The Brazil international achieved the feat in Barcelona’s 4-3 defeat to Inter Milan, in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at the San Siro.

    The winger scored with three minutes left in the second half to put Barcelona 3-2 ahead in the pulsating encounter.

    He took his stats on Europe’s elite club competition this season to 21 goals involvement which comprise 13 goals, eight assists in 14 matches.

    It equaled Ronaldo’s 21 goals involvement during the 2013/2014 campaign which saw the Portuguese legend rack up 17 goals, four assists in 11 games.


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

