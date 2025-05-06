Close Menu
    UCL: Inter Milan Beat Barcelona In Thriller To Reach Final

    Inter Milan reached the final of the UEFA Champions League after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Barcelona on Tuesday night.

    The Serie A giants won the semi-final tie 7-6 on aggregate.

    Inter dominated the first half and scored twice through Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu.

    Barcelona came back stronger in the second half with Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo netting within six minutes to level the score.

    The Catalans thought they had scored the winner through Raphinha from close range in the 87th minute.

    Francesco Acerbi however rescued Inter from the brink of elimination with a stunning equaliser deep in added time.

    Substitute Davide Frattesi then struck an extra-time winner to send the Nerazzurri into the final.

    They will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in the final later this month.


