UCL: What We Must Do To Overcome PSG –Rice

Declan Rice says Arsenal will need “magic moments” and “big balls” to stage a famous European comeback on Wednesday night – but warned Paris Saint-Germain: “If we’re at our best, there’s no stopping us.”

The Gunners are in Paris seeking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and reach only the second Champions League final in their history.

Arsenal have never won a European tie having lost the first leg at home and will need a special performance at Parc des Princes against a PSG side who have been arguably the continent’s best team since the turn of the year.

The visitors were particularly dominant in the first half-hour of the first leg in north London, but while Rice admitted his side were “spooked” by Ousmane Dembele’s early goal, the midfielder says Arsenal can take heart from the way they grew into the game.

“Once we worked out how we could beat them, obviously we missed a few chances, but in terms of how we were driving with the ball, giving our wingers one-vs-one opportunities, chances started to open up,” Rice said.

“I think tomorrow night we need to do the same. We need to have big balls and we need to go out there on the biggest stage and show that we’re ready to play at this level.”

The Standard



