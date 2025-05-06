NPFL Plans Colourful Trophy Presentation For Remo Stars

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, is planning a colourful presentation ceremony for newly crowned champions Remo Stars.

Daniel Ogunmodede’s side were crowned champions two weeks ago following a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes.

The Sky Blue Stars will be awarded the title after their matchday 37 encounter against Ikorodu City at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne on Sunday, May 11.

The NPFL has also adjusted the kick-off time of the game.

The match earlier scheduled to kickoff at 4pm has been brought forward to 3pm.

Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), said the slight adjustment is to ensure the safety of dignitaries and fans that would travel from Lagos to Ikenne for the trophy presentation ceremony that would hold at the end of the match.

“There obviously would many fans of both clubs travelling from Lagos for this match. In addition, we would be having dignitaries arriving through Lagos, and it will be very ideal for them to travel back under bright light of the day for safety reasons, ” explained Owumi.

By Adeboye Amosu



