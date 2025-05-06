Close Menu
    WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons To Face Cameroon In Friendly

    The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a friendly ahead of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

    The game will serve as part of the team’s preparation for the biennial competition.

    Justine Madugu’s side were last in action in a friendly against France last December.

    They lost the keenly contested friendly 2-1 to Les Bleues.

    The Super Falcons are expected to engage in more friendlies before the start of WAFCON 2024.

    The nine-time champions will face Botswana, Tunisia and Algeria in Group B.

    The competition will run from Saturday, 5 July to Saturday, 26 July, 2025 in Morocco.


