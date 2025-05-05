2025 U-20 AFCON: Get The Job Done Against Kenya –Ikpeba Tells Flying Eagles

Former Nigerian international Victor Ikpeba has urged the Flying Eagles to overcome Kenya in the final Group B game of the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



With four points from two games, Nigeria technically remains unbeaten and are level on points with Morocco.



Morocco’s superior goal difference keeps them on top, while Tunisia, who brushed aside Kenya 3-1 earlier on Sunday, are just a single point adrift.

Speaking during Monday Night Football on SuperSport, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist stated that the team have the quality to beat Kenya and qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



“I think they should go out there and get the job done.



“They should be able to beat Kenya and qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.



“I wish the team all the best against Kenya.”



