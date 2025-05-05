Iwobi Nominated For Fulham’s Goal Of The Month

Nigeria midfielder Alex Iwobi is in the running for Fulham’s Goal of the Month for April, reports Completesporsts.com.

Iwobi’s superb strike in Fulham’s 2-1 defeat to London rivals Chelsea at the Craven Cottage was nominated alongside five others.

The 29-year-old moved towards Chelsea box after Reece James was dispossessed of the ball, and slotted the ball past Robert Sanchez in the 20th minute.

Chelsea fought back through two late goals from Tyrique George and Pedro Neto

Iwobi has so far registered nine goals in 35 league appearances for Marco Silva’s side this season.

Nigeria-born midfielder Chibuzo Nwoko is also nominated for his strike in Everton’s U-21 clash with Nottingham Forest on April 28.

Rodrigo Muniz, Ryan Sessegnon, Seth Ridgeon and Emile Smith Rowe are the other players nominated for the award.

By Adeboye Amosu



