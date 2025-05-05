Unity Cup: Kano Pillars Confirm Musa’s Super Eagles Invitation

Ahmed Musa has been included in Super Eagles’ squad for the Unity Cup invitational tournament slated for London.

The forward’s club, Kano Pillars confirmed his invitation on Monday.

“Captain Ahmed Musa is set to lead the Super Eagles at the Unity Cup 4-Nation Tourney from May 26–31, 2025, at Brentford Stadium, London,” the four-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions wrote on their X account.

“Musa has been in top form for Sai Masu Gida, with 8 goals and 2 assists in the ongoing NPFL25.

Congrats, Skippo!.

The former Leicester City player has not been invited to the Super Eagles since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cote d’Ivoire.

Head coach Eric Chelle is expected to name his squad for the invitational tournament in the coming days.

The Black Stars of Ghana, Reggae Boys of Jamaica and Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago are the other countries that participate in the tournament.

Nigeria will face eternal rivals Ghana in the second semi-final at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford on Tuesday, May 27.

By Adeboye Amosu




