UCL: Former Super Eagles Defender Predicts Inter Milan Vs Barcelona Semi-Final Second Leg

Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo believes Inter Milan have the quality to beat Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg tie.

Taiwo also urged Inter Milan to look for an early goal in the game.

The encounter is slated for Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, San Siro on Tuesday.

The first leg ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw last week in Spain.

Inter prepared for the game with a 1-0 win over Verona, despite resting key players, while Barca also came from behind to beat Valladolid 2-1.

When asked about Inter Milan’s chances against Barcelona, Taiwo told RG: “For me, they have a big opportunity for sure, but it is not going to be easy to play against Barcelona.

“The two teams are currently tied at 3-3 so Inter have to be very careful when they play at home.

“If Inter can score an early goal [on Tuesday], I believe they have the quality to go through with their strong defence.”

By Adeboye Amosu






