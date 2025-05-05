Alexander-Arnold Receives Abuse From Liverpool Fans After Announcing Departure

Trent Alexander-Arnold has left some Liverpool fans furious by confirming he will leave the club this summer.

Alexander-Arnold has long been linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid and confirmation of the news Reds fans had been dreading came on Monday morning.

The right-back has decided to take a different approach to Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who signed new two-year deals. It means he has just three more matches as a Liverpool player before leaving his boyhood club following his second Premier League title with them.

He wrote on social media: “After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.

“I know many of you have wondered why or been frustrated that I haven’t spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team’s best interests, which was securing No.20. This club has been my whole life – my whole world – for 20 years.

“From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all. But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally.

“I’ve given my all every single day I’ve been at this club, and I hope you feel like I’ve given back to you during my time here. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters – for the last 20 years.

“I’ve been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die.”

His message has not gone down well with Liverpool fans, many of whom feel he has betrayed his boyhood club by leaving on a free transfer. “Jog on you rat,” one fan replied, while the words “Judas” and “snake” were also common in the replies.

“Close the door on your way out,” another fan wrote. One added: “Hardest decision my a***, been flirting with it for the past 2 years. Not welcome back.” Another concluded: “Really disappointing that you’ve done this, but we knew this was happening before you said a word, all the best. You will need it.”

While emotions were clearly running high, plenty of replies were much more positive. “Thank you Trent #YNWA,” one fan replied. Another wrote: “YNWA Trent! Good luck with everything. Hope to see you comeback and be our captain.” A third added: “Wish him the best now lets crack on #YNWA.”

Mirror



