Amorim Makes Worrying Admission After Brentford Defeat

Ruben Amorim has warned that his team are not ready to be competitive in the Premier League and take on Champions League responsibilities.

Manchester United fell to their 16th league defeat against Brentford on Sunday despite nearing qualification for Europe’s top competition.

The Red Devils lost 4-3 to the Bees in west London after taking the lead through Mason Mount. A Luke Shaw own goal, Kevin Schade brace and Yoane Wissa effort handed Thomas Frank’s side a healthy lead before late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo narrowed the scoreline.

Amorim’s side sit 15th in the division but are on the verge of a place in the Europa League final after a win over Athletic Bilbao. Winning the competition would secure a place in the Champions League.

But United’s Portuguese boss has some reservations about his side’s ability to contend with the schedule. Amorim rotated his side against Brentford to prioritise the club’s European ambitions.

“I have no doubt that we are playing better. So we have to take all the heat,” he said. “At this moment we are losing games in the Premier League. We are fighting for the Europe league and Thursday is the most important game for us.”

“We are not ready to play Premier League competitive and be in the Champions League,” he added. “But we need to win and we need to win this competition to give something to our fans.

“Then we will have time to prepare the team to cope with those two competitions.”

