Dessers Happy To Score For Rangers In Old Firm Draw Vs Celtic

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has said it was an ‘unbelievable’ feeling to score his first Old Firm goal at Ibrox.

Dessers netted in the first half of Rangers’ 1-1 draw against Celtic on Sunday.

It was the Nigeria international’s 25th goal of the season for Barry Ferguson’s side.

“To score an Old Firm goal at Ibrox is an unbelievable feeling. I scored one last season, but it got called off, so it was an amazing feeling,” he told Rangers TV.

“It was a beautiful team goal, we broke out with speed. I saw Diomande, he saw me, and then Vaclav had a nice stepover and read the situation well.

“I took a touch, held off the defender and then finished with my left foot so it was a nice team goal.

“We are a little disappointed because when you take the lead at Ibrox, you want to keep it.

“To get a draw, it was a decent game from us and we put a lot of effort into it, we had a few breakouts in the second half when we could have done more.

“Overall, we can be satisfied but not happy with the performance and the result.”

The draw means the Light Blues have taken seven points from the four Old Firm clashes this season.

Dessers knows that’s not where the league title was lost, as that came from dropping points against other sides in the Premiership.

He added: “It is very frustrating as it means we have let it go and not taken the points against the ten other teams.

“If you want to win the league at the end of the season you have to take the points against the other teams and then against your direct opponent.

“We have done that but we dropped too many points against the others which is a shame.

“Last season was different as we let it slip in the direct games, but this year is the other way around so we need to work on that.

“We have to finish the season as positively as possible. We have had a lot of ups and downs this season.

“It won’t make up for the season, but it would be nice to finish on a positive feeling.”

By Adeboye Amosu



