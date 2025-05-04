Close Menu
    2025 U-20 AFCON: How Flying Eagles Rated In Disappointing Draw Against Morocco

    By Updated:

    The Flying Eagles of Nigeria were held to a 0-0 draw by Morocco in their second Group B game at the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations on Sunday night . Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

    Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10

    Good display from the Sporting Lagos goalkeeper. Made some good saves especially in the second half.

    Adamu Maigari 7/10

    Struggled early in the game but improved after the break. He will need to work on his marking.

    Emmanuel Chukwu 7/10

    The Hoffenheim defender formed a good understanding with Daniel Bameyi again. Another impressive outing from the centre-back.

    Daniel Bameyi 8/10

    A Man of the Match display from the captain. He was solid at the back and made a number vital clearances.

    Odinaka Okoro 710

    The left-back worked hard to keep the Moroccans at bay. He also make attacking forays upfront.

    Israel Ayuma 6/10

    Started his first game of the competition. Ayuma started the game well but fizzled out afterwards.

    Divine Oliseh 5/10

    A poor display from the midfielder. He was replaced late on by Olalekan Alabi.

    Auwal Ibrahim 6/10

    The Akwa United midfielder couldn’t replicate his performance from the previous game.

    Clinton Jephta 5/10

    The Enyimba winger was ineffective in the game. Jephta was replaced by Tahir Maigana 10 minutes from time.

    Bidemi Amole 4/10

    Another disappointing display by the forward. He lasted 45 minutes on the pitch.

    Precious Benjamin 5/10

    The forward took the place of Kparobo Arierhi in the starting X1. He didn’t offer much in attack.

    Substitutes

    Rickson Mendos 4/10

    Took the place of the ineffective Bidemi Amole after the break. He was booked in the 62nd minute.

    Maigana Tahir 4/10

    He didn’t offer much following his introduction.

    Kparobo Arierhi 4/10

    Dropped to the bench after starting the first game. The Lillestrøm player couldn’t help his side win the game following his introduction.


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

