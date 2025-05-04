Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Must Focus On Kenya Clash—Ekpo

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has hailed the Flying Eagles’ impressive goalless draw against Morocco in the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

    The Flying Eagles sit joint top with Morocco with four points and will face Kenya in their final Group B game on Wednesday.

    In a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the players have done well to pick a point against Morocco and four points from two games.

    Read Also:U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles, Morocco Battle To 0-0 Draw

    He urged the team to focus on their final Group B game against Kenya on Wednesday.

    “I am impressed with the Flying Eagles goalless draw against Morocco. It was a good result to have picked up four points from two games.

    “At this junction, the players must focus on their next game against Kenya, knowing fully that a win against Kenya will secure their qualification to the next round.”


    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Leave A Reply

