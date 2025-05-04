2025 U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Must Focus On Kenya Clash—Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has hailed the Flying Eagles’ impressive goalless draw against Morocco in the ongoing 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Flying Eagles sit joint top with Morocco with four points and will face Kenya in their final Group B game on Wednesday.



In a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the players have done well to pick a point against Morocco and four points from two games.

Read Also:U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles, Morocco Battle To 0-0 Draw



He urged the team to focus on their final Group B game against Kenya on Wednesday.



“I am impressed with the Flying Eagles goalless draw against Morocco. It was a good result to have picked up four points from two games.



“At this junction, the players must focus on their next game against Kenya, knowing fully that a win against Kenya will secure their qualification to the next round.”







