Nigeria’s Flying Eagles and the Junior Atlas of Morocco played a 0-0 draw in their second Group B match of the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Sunday.

The result means Morocco, on four points, lead the group while the Flying Eagles, also on four points, are second.

Tunisia, who defeated Kenya 3-1 in the early kickoff on Sunday, are thire on three points and Kenya occupy bottom with no point.