La Liga: Ejuke Subbed On As Sevilla Hold Leganes

Super Eagles midfielder Chidera Ejuke was in action as Sevilla played out a 2-2 draw against Leganes in Sunday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 23rd appearance for Sevilla, has scored two goals and bagged one assist this season.



Ejuke came on as a substitute for Alvaro Pascual in the 84th minute and had a positive impact on the game.

The visitor took the lead in the seventh minute through El Haddadi before Salas leveled parity in the 27th minute for Sevilla.



The host extended their lead in the 70th minute thanks to a superb strike from Romero before Hernández equalized for Leganes in the 73rd minute.



The draw means Sevilla sit 15th on the league table on 38 points, while Leganes sit 19th on 31 points.



