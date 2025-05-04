Dessers Scores 22nd Goal Of Season As Celtic Force Rangers To 1-1 Draw

Cyriel Dessers was on target as Rangers and Celtic played 1-1 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Dessers was also on target when Rangers held St. Mirren to a 2-2 away draw, getting one of the Gers’ goals.

The Nigeria international has now scored 14 goals and has two assists in 32 league matches this season.

Also, the 30-year-old has taken his tally to 22 goals, five assists in 50 games in all competitions.

Dessers opened the scoring with one minute remaining in the first half before Adam Idah drew Celtic level on 57 minutes.

The draw means Rangers are winless in their last five fixtures – recording four draws and one defeat.

Rangers are second on 68 points in the six-team Championship group and are in a strong position for next season’s UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Celtic, who have already won the league title, top the group and are now on 85 points.

By James Agberebi



